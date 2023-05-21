315 extremists from 7 districts surrender at Ullahpara

A total of 315 extremists from seven districts -- Sirajganj, Pabna, Tangail, Rajbari, Meherpur, Kushtia and Bogura -- surrendered before the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday morning at Ullapara in Sirajganj to return to normal life.

They -- surrendered with 216 arms in presence of the home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at an occasion -- are the members of Purba Banglar Communist Party (red flag), Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party (MBRM) and Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party (Janajudda).

The home minister said those who have returned to normal life surrendering to the RAB with arms will be rehabilitated and the cases filed against them will be reviewed. The government will make them skilled workforce through its training scheme.

