St Martin's Island: Before and after 6 months without tourists

There is neither a familiar tourist bustle nor a crowd at the jetty. As you start walking along one end of the beach, all you see is the vast blue expanse of water and waves crashing ashore with white foam on their heads. Looking at this scene through the drooping leaves of rows of coconut trees, it felt as if a piece of paradise had been created in the middle of the sea.

The ban on tourist travel remains in place, while the impact of the monsoon has further limited the islanders’ movement outside the island. In such an isolated environment, St Martin’s nature has come alive again. This correspondent recently visited the island with the administration’s permission to see the changes and learn about the lives of its residents.

As soon as this correspondent arrived, it became apparent that the government’s strict restrictions and limits on tourists over the past two and a half years have brought remarkable changes to the island’s environment and biodiversity. Fruits and flowers hang from the keya (pandanus tectorius) forests, seagulls have gathered along the beach, and red crabs, snails and shells can be seen moving across the sandy shore. There was also activity at the hatchery where turtle eggs are incubated on the beach.