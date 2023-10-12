Officials getting new vehicles are essential for fair polls: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has defended the initiative to procure 261 new vehicles for the deputy commissioners (DCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) amid the economic woes and said the officials are essential for ensuring a fair, neutral, and peaceful election.
He made the statement while talking to reporters in Magura on Thursday, after inaugurating the new building of the chief judicial magistrate in the district.
In a meeting on Wednesday, the cabinet committee on economic affairs okayed the proposal to procure a total of 261 vehicles for the DCs and UNOs at a cost of Tk 3.8 billion before the upcoming parliamentary polls.
The DCs and UNOs serve as returning officers and assistant returning officers respectively during the national elections.
The law minister said the government had imposed a ban on purchasing vehicles, but it relaxed the restriction for the particular procurement taking the necessity into account.
“Those who are getting the vehicles are essential for a fair, neutral and peaceful election,” he added.
Responding to another query, the law minister said the election will be held under the current government as per the constitution. The authorities want participation of all parties, but it is up to the particular political parties to make a decision in this regard.
He further said the people will decide if the election is participatory, or not, as the people’s participation is the prime concern for ensuring a participatory election.
He inaugurated the building around 12:00 pm and later addressed a programme on the court premises as the chief guest.