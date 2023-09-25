New vehicles for DC-UNOs: Why this gift before the election?

The government has decided to purchase new vehicles for the DCs (administrative heads of districts) and UNOs (heads of upazilas) at a time when foreign exchange reserves are dwindling at an alarming rate, and there is an acute dollar crunch in the market.

According to a Prothom Alo report on 21 September, the finance ministry approved a proposal on 27 August to allocate Tk 3.8 billion to purchase 261 new vehicles for DCs and UNOs.