Rohingya camp in Ukhiya catches fire again

At least 200 houses were burnt down as a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya caught fire today. The fire ensued at Kathaltali Bazar at D-3 block in the Rohingya camp in Palangkhali union at around 1:00pm.

Several units of fire service, Armed Police Battalion (ApBN) members and local volunteers doused the fire.

Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 captain additional deputy inspector general Md Amir Jafar said the fire originated at Kathaltali Bazar (Camp-13) at around 1:00pm and quickly spread to the adjacent houses of the camp.

Two units of fire service rushed in and tamed the blaze around 2:45pm.

He said how the fire ensued could not be ascertained immediately.