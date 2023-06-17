AL locks a shop as ‘Jubo Dal leader had tea there’

Asked about the allegation, ruling party leader Md Alamgir Kabiraj told Prothom Alo over phone, “Jakir Hossain keeps contraband items in the shop and carries out anti-social activities there, gathering people. This is why his shop has been shut. Other leaders were also there in shutting the shop.”

He hung up the phone when asked if he informed the administration of the allegations.

Gaurnadi’s officer in charge Md Afzal Hossain told Prothom Alo that no one has filed any complaint about any such incident.

Action would be taken if police receive any complaint, he added.

Businessmen and locals of Mahilara Bazar said Kamruzzaman Dulal joined a party programme in Barishal on Friday. On his way back to Dhaka, he stopped at his relative Jakir Hossain’s shop. After staying for a while there and having tea, he headed back to Dhaka.