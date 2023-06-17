AL locks a shop as ‘Jubo Dal leader had tea there’

An Awami League leader has allegedly put a shop in Barishal’s Gaurnadi upazila under lock and key as a central leader of BNP’s youth wing stopped there briefly and had tea.
Shop owner Jakir Hossain alleged that Mahilara union AL president Alamgir Kabiraj and his associates locked the shop on Saturday morning as Jubo Dal’s central vice president Md Kamruzzaman Dulal had tea at the shop on Friday morning.
Asked about the allegation, ruling party leader Md Alamgir Kabiraj told Prothom Alo over phone, “Jakir Hossain keeps contraband items in the shop and carries out anti-social activities there, gathering people. This is why his shop has been shut. Other leaders were also there in shutting the shop.”
He hung up the phone when asked if he informed the administration of the allegations.
Gaurnadi’s officer in charge Md Afzal Hossain told Prothom Alo that no one has filed any complaint about any such incident.
Action would be taken if police receive any complaint, he added.
Businessmen and locals of Mahilara Bazar said Kamruzzaman Dulal joined a party programme in Barishal on Friday. On his way back to Dhaka, he stopped at his relative Jakir Hossain’s shop. After staying for a while there and having tea, he headed back to Dhaka.
Jakir Hossain told Prothom Alo, “My close relative Kamruzzaman Dulal stopped at my shop on his way to Dhaka from Barishal. Mahilara union AL president Alamgir Kabiraj, vice president Md Jalal Sarder and several leaders-activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League came to my shop this morning. They scolded me asking why I had allowed the Jubo Dal leader to sit at the shop. At one point Alamgir Kabiraj drove away my employees and locked my shop.”
Jakir said his shop has different kinds of fruits that would rot if the shop remains shut.
“I pleaded with the Awami League leader to give the key back but he didn’t,” he added.
Jubo Dal leader Kamruzzaman Dulal told Prothom Alo, “I’m from Mahilara area. I was brought up there. I had tea at the shop of my relative on my way back to Dhaka from Barishal. For this, Awami League goons locked his shop.”