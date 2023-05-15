President Shahabuddin arrives at Pabna on 4-day visit

It is his maiden visit to Pabna after assuming office as the 22nd President on 24 April, 2023.

The president was received by Jatiya Sangsad’s Deputy Speaker Advocate Md. Shamsul Haque Tuku, local lawmakers -- Ahmed Firoz Kabir, Golam Faruk Prince and Nadira Yeasmin Joly, ruling Awami League’s district unit president Rezaur Rahim Lal and senior officials of the local administration with a bouquet.