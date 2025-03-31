Parts of mural at Lalmonirhat Liberation War Memorial Stage demolished

A section of the mural at the Liberation War Memorial Stage on BDR Road in Lalmonirhat town has been demolished. Earlier the entire mural, adjacent to the Lalmonir Children’s Park, was covered with a long piece of cloth alleging that this mural does not represent the actual history of the Liberation War.

Workers were hired to demolish the mural partially between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Sunday.

Earlier around 10:30 am on Saturday, Md. Hamidur Rahman, member secretary of the Lalmonirhat District unit Anti-discrimination Student Movement, issued a 48-hour deadline from a press conference to remove “all the murals of autocrat”.