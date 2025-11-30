3 including a woman killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram

Three people, including a woman, were killed in a clash over a land dispute in Hailatari village of Santoshpur union in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram today, Sunday.

Confirming the matter, Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nageshwari police station, told Prothom Alo that the clash broke out this afternoon over a land dispute. Two people were killed on the spot, bringing the casualties from the incident to three.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving the information and brought the situation under control, the OC said adding, “Efforts are underway to identify and bring those people involved to book."

The deceased are identified as Ershad Ali, 35, Kulsum Begum, 50, and Altaf Hossain, 50, of Hailatari village in Nageshwari upazila.