Firing after three-day hiatus, inhabitants of 31 villages in fear

Shelling and mortar fire have resumed in Myanmar's Rakhine state after a three-day shutdown. Thousands of people in 31 villages of three unions of Teknaf, Ukhiya and Naikhongchhari are spending their days in fear and anxiety.

It has been reported that fierce clashes between the Arakan Army (AA), the pro-independence Arakan Army, and the country's army have been going on for two consecutive months in various mountains of Rakhine State.

Incessant fire and numerous mortar rounds were being fired day and night from fighter planes and helicopters to destroy the Arakan Army hideouts. A few days ago several mortar shells landed in the territory of Bangladesh.

But since the afternoon of 27 September, no gunshots have been heard beyond the border. It brought relief to the people of this part of the border. Many people are engaged in various activities, including paddy fields, jhum cultivation. But since Thursday midnight, the loud sound of shelling and mortar fire is spreading panic.