Hero Alam gifted microbus without fitness, Tk 500,000 dues to BRTA

The fitness certificate of the microbus that was gifted to Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam by a headmaster of a high school expired 10 years ago in 2013.

The tax against the vehicle, Toyota Noah 1998, was also given in that year last, resulting in dues of around 500,000 to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

When asked, Hero Alam told Prothom Alo that he was unaware of the tenure expiration and the tax issues of the vehicle. He came to know the matter while checking the documents [of microbus].