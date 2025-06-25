BSF pushes 18 people into Bangladesh through Panchagarh border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 18 people, including women and children, into Bangladesh through three border points in Panchagarh.

From early Wednesday morning until later in the morning, six people were pushed in through the Bhitargar border in Amarkhana Union of Sadar Upazila, seven through the Joydharbhanga border in Chaklahat Union, and five through the Shukani border in Bhajanpur Union of Tetulia Upazila.

Among those pushed back were six men, four women, and eight children. During questioning, they stated that they were from different areas of Kalia Upazila in Narail district. The adults had been working in various parts of India. On 24 June, they were detained by Indian police in Gujarat. They were then transported by plane and bus to the border area and pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF.

Lieutenant Colonel Monirul Islam, commander of Panchagarh 18 BGB Battalion, and Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Md Badruddoza, commander of Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion, confirmed that the individuals have been handed over to the Sadar and Tetulia police stations. They also stated that efforts are being made to contact the families of the detainees through the respective police stations and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs).