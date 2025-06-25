BSF pushes 18 people into Bangladesh through Panchagarh border
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 18 people, including women and children, into Bangladesh through three border points in Panchagarh.
From early Wednesday morning until later in the morning, six people were pushed in through the Bhitargar border in Amarkhana Union of Sadar Upazila, seven through the Joydharbhanga border in Chaklahat Union, and five through the Shukani border in Bhajanpur Union of Tetulia Upazila.
Among those pushed back were six men, four women, and eight children. During questioning, they stated that they were from different areas of Kalia Upazila in Narail district. The adults had been working in various parts of India. On 24 June, they were detained by Indian police in Gujarat. They were then transported by plane and bus to the border area and pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF.
Lieutenant Colonel Monirul Islam, commander of Panchagarh 18 BGB Battalion, and Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Md Badruddoza, commander of Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion, confirmed that the individuals have been handed over to the Sadar and Tetulia police stations. They also stated that efforts are being made to contact the families of the detainees through the respective police stations and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs).
According to BGB and local sources, around 6:00am today, six people including women and children were detained by members of the Tokapara Border Outpost (BOP) under the Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion from the Kamalapara area near sub-pillar No. 3 of main pillar No. 746 at the Bhitargar border in Amarkhana Union, Panchagarh Sadar Upazila. They were reportedly pushed into Bangladesh by members of India’s 46 BSF Battalion from the Ghorarbari BSF camp.
Meanwhile, around 7:45am, members of the Joydharbhanga BOP under the same BGB battalion detained seven individuals, including women and children, from the Prodhanpara area near sub-pillar No. 9 of main pillar No. 758 at the Joydharbhanga border in Chaklahat Union. They were reportedly pushed in by members of India’s 93 BSF Battalion from the Shyam BSF camp.
Additionally, at around 7:30am, members of the Bhajanpur BOP under the Panchagarh 18 BGB Battalion detained five more individuals, including women and children, from the Bhajanpur area in Bhajanpur Union of Tetulia Upazila. They had been pushed into Bangladesh via the Shukani border near sub-pillar No. 4 of main pillar No. 741 by members of the Tapravita BSF camp under India’s 46 BSF Battalion.
Previously, the BSF had pushed back 11 people on 16 May, 21 people on 21 May, 26 people on 2 June, 7 people on 13 June, and 16 people on 14 June through various border points in Panchagarh.