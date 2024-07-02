BSF shot Indian woman dead near Meherpur border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly shot dead a 64-year-old woman who went to India from Bangladesh 30 years ago and acquired citizenship there.

The incident took place near Meherpur border early on Monday.

The deceased, Istafon Khatun, was the wife of Rahmot Ali of India’s Bihar and daughter of the late Komor Ali of Shalika village of Bangladesh’s Meherpur.

Hasem Ali, the elder brother of the victim, said that the members of the Natna BSF camp in India fired in the early hours of Monday when Istafon tried to enter Bangladesh by crossing the barbed wire fence near main pillar No 116 of Nabinagar Khalpara border.