3 die of electrocution

As the water level in the river rose, the two came in contact with the power lines hanging over the river and died of electrocution.
Fire service men and police recovered the bodies and handed them over to their family members.
On the other hand, Abdul Malek was electrocuted while fixing an electric wire in his house in the Dublibhandar area of Chokokirti union around the same time.
He was rushed to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared him dead.
Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibganj police station, said the body was handed over to the family later in the night as there was no complaint from the family.