3 die of electrocution

Three persons have died of electrocution in two separate incidents in Chapainawabganj, police said Friday.

The deceased were identified as Shimul, 25, of the Namo Jagannathpur Fuldia area of Durlabhpur union, his relative Samnur Begum, 65, and Abdul Malek, 26, of the Dublibhandar area in Chokokirti union.

Locals said Shimul and Samnur Begum were on their way to Dadanchak by boat from Fuldia ghat of the Padma river in Namo Jagannathpur around 7:00pm on Thursday.