3 Rohingya kill ‘each other’ over family dispute in Kutupalong camp

Three Rohingyas of a family were allegedly killed by each other as a family row snowballed into a doomed chain of events inside the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Md Nurul Islam, 38, his wife Marium Begum, 34 and her younger sister Halima Khatun, 26.

An argument broke out between the couple when the husband returned home intoxicated, said camp chief Farid Alam.

At one stage of the altercation, Nurul hacked his wife to death. Seeing this Halima, who happened to be at the house during this time, stood up against Nurul Islam for killing her sister.