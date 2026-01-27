2 Bangladeshi teenagers injured by Myanmar gunfire

Two Bangladeshi teenagers were injured by bullets fired from Myanmar in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

The incident occurred today, Tuesday, around 11:15 am near Jhimonkhali by the Naf river in Whykong union of the upazila.

The injured teenagers are Md Sohel, 16, and Md Obaidullah, 17, both residents of Whykong, Teknaf. They were admitted to MSF Hospital in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar.

According to law enforcement and local residents, the two teenagers were fishing in a boat on the Naf river when suddenly 10 to 12 rounds were fired from Myanmar targeting their boat.

Locals nearby rescued the teenagers and took them to the hospital. Law enforcement officials said members of the Myanmar armed group Arakan Army fired at the two teenagers.