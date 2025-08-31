Clashes between CU students and locals leave many injured

The victim, a first-year student in the Department of Philosophy, said, “I always return home on time. Today too, I wasn’t late—I returned before midnight. When I asked the guard to open the gate, he refused. When I knocked harder, he used abusive language. When I protested, he suddenly slapped me on the neck. As soon as my roommates came down, he pushed me to the ground and started kicking me. When I tried to defend myself, my roommates and nearby residents intervened.”

Students at the scene said many were injured in attacks by locals. Among them was Al Masnun, a leader of the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, who was admitted to the hospital. Sabbir Hossain, chief organiser of the platform’s CU chapter, said Masnun was attacked with a sharp weapon.

Many injured students were taken to the university medical center.