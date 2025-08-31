Clashes between CU students and locals leave many injured
A clash erupted between students and local residents at Chittagong University’s Gate No. 2 area last night.
Eyewitnesses said the clash began around 12:15am early Saturday night after a female student was assaulted. Several students were injured in the clash. The situation came under control around 3:30am when army personnel arrived at the scene.
According to eyewitnesses, the female student lives in a rented apartment near Gate No. 2. When she tried to enter the building around 12:15am, the building’s guard assaulted her. Students present at Gate No. 2 attempted to catch the guard, but he fled. As students chased him, local residents began pelting stones, leading to a clash and counter-chase.
The victim, a first-year student in the Department of Philosophy, said, “I always return home on time. Today too, I wasn’t late—I returned before midnight. When I asked the guard to open the gate, he refused. When I knocked harder, he used abusive language. When I protested, he suddenly slapped me on the neck. As soon as my roommates came down, he pushed me to the ground and started kicking me. When I tried to defend myself, my roommates and nearby residents intervened.”
Students at the scene said many were injured in attacks by locals. Among them was Al Masnun, a leader of the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, who was admitted to the hospital. Sabbir Hossain, chief organiser of the platform’s CU chapter, said Masnun was attacked with a sharp weapon.
Many injured students were taken to the university medical center.
Muhammad Tipu Sultan, a physician on duty there, told Prothom Alo, “Twenty-three seriously injured students have been brought here; we have sent them to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. The total number of injured students is over a hundred. So many came that we could not even record all their names.”
Eyewitnesses reported that Assistant Proctors Md Korban Ali and Nazmul Hossain, along with police, arrived at the scene around 12:45am. But they could not enter Gate No. 2 road, as the entire area was under the control of locals. The army arrived around 3:30am.
Earlier, at 3:15am, Assistant Proctor Nurul Hamid told Prothom Alo, “I am not on campus right now, but as far as I know, both Assistant Proctors Nazmul and Korban have been injured. Contact has already been made with the army, and they are on the way.”
Once army personnel arrived, the situation was brought under control. At 5:00am, Major Shahriar addressed students, “We have already rescued 10 students from inside Gate No. 2. Another group of ours is still inside. We are in contact with the university authorities. Later in the morning, we will coordinate with them again to decide the next steps.”