RU: Teachers intervene as DB men try to pick up students

Students of Rajshahi University tussled with police today. The incident took place while teachers tried to intervene as police tried to detain students in front of the university’s administrative building.

A journalist was allegedly attacked and another harassed during the incident.

RU sources said the University Teacher’s Network organised a silent procession at 12 noon today. Some students also joined teachers in the procession titled ‘Resist the killers of students-mass people’. The procession had started around 11:15am in front of Shaheed Buddhijibi Memorial and ended at the same place after parading different streets of the campus. While teachers were addressing the gathering, Detective Branch (DB) members tried to detain three students. As the teachers tried to resist the detention of the students, a scuffle broke out between teachers and police that lasted around seven minutes. Later the teachers took away the students. RU proctor was also present there.