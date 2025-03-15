RMP deputy commissioner accused of taking bribe, plaintiff beaten in custody

A deputy commissioner of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) allegedly beat the representative of a businessperson at a police station in the city after the latter came to file a complaint against the police official over taking bribes.

The incident occurred at the Kotwali police station on Thursday while the official facing the allegations was deputy commissioner (crime) Mohammad Shibli Kaiser. He has been attached to the crime and operation department after the incident.

An internal general diary was filed over the incident. Police, however, registered a case over extortion allegation brought by the victim, but did not name the official in it.