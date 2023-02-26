Even Einstein can't change EVM results: CEC

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has claimed it is not possible to alter results in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

"Many raise questions claiming [the election] result is manipulated after 10 minutes of the voting. But it is not possible. I have checked the EVM. Even Einstein [scientist Albert Einstein] can't alter the results by any means," Kazi Habibul Awal added.