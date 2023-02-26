Local News

Even Einstein can't change EVM results: CEC

Correspondent
Dhaka
Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal is attending a workshop on 'using modern technology in elections: challenges and ways to overcome' as the chief guest in Pabna on Sunday.Photo: Prothom Alo

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has claimed it is not possible to alter results in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

"Many raise questions claiming [the election] result is manipulated after 10 minutes of the voting. But it is not possible. I have checked the EVM. Even Einstein [scientist Albert Einstein] can't alter the results by any means," Kazi Habibul Awal added.

Those, who are raising questions over EVM, can check it out. It is possible to hold 100 per cent flawless voting with this sophisticated machine, he asserted.  

Kazi Habibul Awal came up with this claim while replying to queries of journalists following a day-long workshop at Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute auditorium in Pabna over the use of modern technology in the elections.

In the workshop, the EC’s regional officials from Rajshahi, Bogura, Pabna, Sirajganj, Natore, Joypurhat, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon were present.

The CEC said, "We will have to hold elections. We want participatory, competitive and neutral elections. We are working to this end."

Admitting their limitations, however, he said, "We will hold the elections as per the constitution. We expect all political parties will participate in the elections. We will make the elections competitive."

