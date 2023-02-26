Even Einstein can't change EVM results: CEC

Those, who are raising questions over EVM, can check it out. It is possible to hold 100 per cent flawless voting with this sophisticated machine, he asserted.
Kazi Habibul Awal came up with this claim while replying to queries of journalists following a day-long workshop at Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute auditorium in Pabna over the use of modern technology in the elections.
In the workshop, the EC’s regional officials from Rajshahi, Bogura, Pabna, Sirajganj, Natore, Joypurhat, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon were present.
The CEC said, "We will have to hold elections. We want participatory, competitive and neutral elections. We are working to this end."
Admitting their limitations, however, he said, "We will hold the elections as per the constitution. We expect all political parties will participate in the elections. We will make the elections competitive."