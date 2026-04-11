Relief minister falls sick at Saidpur airport, to be air lifted to Dhaka
Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu fell sick on Saturday morning at Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari district while travelling to his home district Lalmonirhat.
An air ambulance has already left from Dhaka to bring him back to the capital, said Abdur Gafur Sarkar, president of Saidpur district unit BNP on Saturday.
The minister arrived at Saidpur Airport by a flight from Dhaka in the morning and fell sick at the lounge.
He was immediately taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at Saidpur Cantonment where he received primary treatment.
Gafur Sarkar said arrangements were initially made to send the minister back to Dhaka on a scheduled flight at around 12:10pm.
However, as his condition did not improve he was unable to travel by commercial flight.
Later, it was decided to send him to Dhaka by an air ambulance, he said.