35pc people in 3 Jashore upazilas have Covid antibodies: Survey

Researchers found the presence of Covid antibodies among 35 per cent people in three upzilas of Jashore district, suggesting that these people either contracted the virus or came in close contact with infected patients, reports UNB.

The Genome Centre of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) revealed the study findings on Saturday, after examining the samples of 400 people from six areas in Jhikorgachcha, Chougachcha and Sadar upazilas.

The study was conducted through rapid antibody tests after collecting blood samples of the people.