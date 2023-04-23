Lightning kills six farmers in Sunamganj

Six farmers were killed and two others injured as lightning stuck them while they were harvesting in haor areas at Chhatak, Doarabazar and Tahirpur upazilas of Sunamganj on Sunday.
In Chhatak upazila, three people were killed in lightning.
The deceased were identified as Mahin Mia, 18, from Debergaon village; Arash Ali, from West Borokapon village, and Abdus Samad, 25, from Chardurlan village.
Lightning also killed two farmers and injured another in Doarabazar upazila.
The deceased were Tara Mia, 30, from Ranbhumi village, and Milon Mia, 14, from Fatepur village while the injured was Nizam Uddin.
Nizam Uddin underwent treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Besides, lightning killed a farmer and injured another in Tahirpir upazila. The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali, 16, from Kukurkandi village while the injured was Mukid Mia, 25.
Chhatak police station officer-in-charge (OC) Khan Mohammad Moinul Zakir, Doarabazar police station OC Debdulal Dhar and Tahirpur police station OC Syed Iftekhar Hossain confirmed the deaths.