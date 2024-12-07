Border residents panic as explosions rock Teknaf
The sound of explosions in Myanmar's Rakhine state's Maungdaw township rocks the border areas of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.
Residents of Teknaf municipality, Sadar, Subrang, and Shah Porir Dwip have been spending sleepless nights due to the deafening explosions.
Sounds of explosions are heard one after another from from 4:00am to 11:00pm.
Earlier, continuous loud explosions were heard from Thursday evening until midnight on Friday.
During this time, planes were also seen circling in Myanmar’s sky. It is believed that the explosions are airstrikes aimed at the positions of the Arakan Army, which has taken control of Maungdaw Township.
Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said, "At first, the loud sounds and the shaking of houses terrified us. Later, I found out that the explosions were caused by bombs being dropped during clashes between Myanmar's government forces and rebel groups, causing the ground in Teknaf to shake. On the first day, I had to spend a sleepless night in Teknaf. I don’t know how people have been living with this for so long."
According to border residents, areas south of Maungdaw, including Ukilpara, Faizipara, Sikdarpara, Haripara, and Fatangja, have been in conflict for over a year. Most of Rakhine state is now under the control of the Arakan Army.
Myanmar’s government forces are conducting airstrikes, while several armed groups of Rohingyas have also joined the fight on the ground against the Arakan Army.
Mohammad Islam, a resident of Nayapara in Subrang union, said, "Many people spent the night outside their homes due to the sound of artillery from Myanmar. The house shakes every time there’s a blast. We are scared it might collapse any moment."
UNO Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said he talked to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coast Guard.
Extra vigilance and patrols have been increased along the border to prevent any illegal border crossings into Bangladesh, he added.