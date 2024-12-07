Border residents panic as explosions rock Teknaf

The sound of explosions in Myanmar's Rakhine state's Maungdaw township rocks the border areas of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

Residents of Teknaf municipality, Sadar, Subrang, and Shah Porir Dwip have been spending sleepless nights due to the deafening explosions.

Sounds of explosions are heard one after another from from 4:00am to 11:00pm.

Earlier, continuous loud explosions were heard from Thursday evening until midnight on Friday.

During this time, planes were also seen circling in Myanmar’s sky. It is believed that the explosions are airstrikes aimed at the positions of the Arakan Army, which has taken control of Maungdaw Township.

Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin confirmed this to Prothom Alo.