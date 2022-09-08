Firing continues intermittently on Myanmar border

Firing has been continuing intermittently since Thursday morning from Walidong hill inside Myanmar territory opposite to the Bangladesh border at Ghumdhum area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari.

Around 12 to 15 artillery and mortar shells were fired till 11:00 am. However, no fighter jets or helicopters of the Myanmar army were seen circling in the sky as of 12:30pm on Thursday.

The Myanmar military has been fighting a fierce battle with the pro-independent Arakan Army (AA) in this area for a month.