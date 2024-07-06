Students block Dhaka-Tangail highway demanding quota cancellation
Students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University have blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway, demanding the cancellation of quota system in government recruitments.
More than 300 students took position at Ashekpur on the highway and began demonstrating there around 10:30 pm. They blocked vehicular movement to press home their demand, which led to a huge traffic congestion on both lanes.
However, they called off their programme around 12pm, after demonstrating there for one and a half hours.
Equipped with banners and festoons, the agitating students chanted various slogans in favour of their demand during their stay on the road.
Expressing grievance over the quota system, Taufiqur Rahman, a protesting student, said the country was liberated to get rid of discrimination. The students have risen up today to ensure that no more discrimination prevails here.
He mentioned that a large number of students are suffering from frustration after failing to secure a job. They are now being treated unfairly by reinstating the quota system in government jobs.
Hence, they demanded a reform in the quota system
Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tangail sadar police station, said the students left the highway after one and a half hours and the vehicular movement resumed there later.