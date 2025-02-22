Three shot dead in Jhenaidah
Three regional leaders of the Purba Bangla Communist Party were shot dead at Ramchandrapur village of Shailkupa upazila in Jhenaidah.
The incident took place around 11:00 pm on Friday. Kalu, a leader of extremist group Jasad Gonobahini, claimed responsibility for the killings in a WhatsApp statement.
The statement noted that Purba Bangla Communist Party leader Hanif and his two associates were targeted due to their involvement in multiple cases of murder, kidnapping, land encroachment, robbery, and rape.
Other associates of Hanif have been asked to correct themselves to avoid a similar fate, it added.
Shailkupa police station officer-in-charge (OC) Masum Khan said the three victims were shot in a field at Ramchandrapur. The details will be disclosed later.
According to locals, multiple gunshots were heard in the area on Friday night. Later, villagers discovered the three bodies lying in the field with a motorcycle nearby.
Jhenaidah superintendent of police (SP) Monjur Morshed confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo at around 12:30 am, saying that three bodies had been recovered, but the exact cause of death was yet to be determined.