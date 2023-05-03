Wild elephant attack kills farmer

A farmer was killed while trying to save his paddy field as a herd of wild elephants attacked him near the Haluaghat border area in Mymensingh on Tuesday night, said police.

Deceased Idris Ali, 50, is from Barak village in Haluaghat upazila. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

Police and local people said there was a herd of 35-40 elephants in the hilly forests near the bordering Gazirbhita union parishad in the evening. The elephants enters the paddy field in Barak village at around 9:30 pm. People dispersed the elephant herd at the time.