11 injured as another explosion rocks oil tanker in Jhalakathi

At least 11, including police officials, were injured after another massive fire erupted following an explosion on the Sagar Nandini-2 oil tanker on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi on Monday evening, reports UNB.

Earlier, a tanker carrying around 1.1 million litres of petrol and diesel was struck by a massive fire on Saturday killing four and injuring four others. One of the workers from the tanker is still missing.

After Saturday's fire incident, a total of 700,000 litres of diesel was removed from the tanker and the risk of spilled oil was somehow avoided.