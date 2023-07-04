11 injured as another explosion rocks oil tanker in Jhalakathi

At least 11, including police officials, were injured after another massive fire erupted following an explosion on the Sagar Nandini-2 oil tanker on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi on Monday evening, reports UNB.
Earlier, a tanker carrying around 1.1 million litres of petrol and diesel was struck by a massive fire on Saturday killing four and injuring four others. One of the workers from the tanker is still missing.
After Saturday's fire incident, a total of 700,000 litres of diesel was removed from the tanker and the risk of spilled oil was somehow avoided.
However, after Monday’s explosion, people saw petrol was spilling into the river. Local residents have expressed concerns about its effects, as well as their general safety.
The fire broke out at around 7:00 pm when another vessel – Sagar Nandini – 4 – was preparing to unload the remaining 400,000 lakh litres of petrol from the tanker.
At that time, the BIWTA rescue vessel was waiting in the river after completing their rescue operation for the day.
The workers of Sagar Nandini-4 jumped into the water and tried to save their lives. However, 11 people, including police, were injured in the incident, said civil surgeon HM Zahirul Islam.
At the time of writing the latest report, 12 units of districts, upazila and naval fire service, are trying to douse the fire.
A contingent of Bangladesh Navy has been deployed to assist in the rescue operation and a Navy ship “Dolphin” sailed from Barisal to the spot, ISPR said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of the district formed a probe committee for the earlier incident. The investigation team, headed by additional deputy commissioner Md Ruhul Amin, has started the investigation and is expected to submit its report to the deputy commissioner tomorrow.