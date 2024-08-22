Army sues over 3,000 for attack on its convoy in Gopalganj
A case has been filed in Gopalganj naming 106 people and over 3200 unidentified ones for assaulting army personnel, vandalizing vehicles, arson attack, and snatching weapons.
Lt Col Md Maksudul Alam, commander of the temporary camp of the Army in Gopalganj, filed the case at Gopalganj Sadar police station on Thursday, confirmed officer-in-charge of the police station Md Anisur Rahman.
Gopalganj district Awami League president Mahbub Ali Khan, general secretary GM Sahab Uddin Azam were among 106 named accused.
On 10 August, thousands of leaders and activists of the Awami League blocked the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Gopinathpur in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, protesting the “forced exile” of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and demanding her return to the country.
Based on information that vehicles could be vandalised and property damaged, two army patrol teams were dispatched to the scene. The army personnel tried to calm the protesters.
After this, the protesters became agitated and attacked the army personnel, vandalising and setting fire to army vehicles. Two weapons belonging to the army were snatched. Nine army personnel were injured during the incident.