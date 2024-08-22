Army sues over 3,000 for attack on its convoy in Gopalganj

A case has been filed in Gopalganj naming 106 people and over 3200 unidentified ones for assaulting army personnel, vandalizing vehicles, arson attack, and snatching weapons.

Lt Col Md Maksudul Alam, commander of the temporary camp of the Army in Gopalganj, filed the case at Gopalganj Sadar police station on Thursday, confirmed officer-in-charge of the police station Md Anisur Rahman.