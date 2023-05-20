Rail link with Sylhet snapped as train derails in Moulvibazar

The rail communication of Sylhet with the rest of the country has been suspended after two compartments and an engine of a Sylhet-bound train, Udoyon Express, from Chattogram derailed at Lawachhara in Moulvibazar.
The train derailed at around 4:50 am on Saturday after a tree broke down on the train.
Witnesses said the tree broke down on the train after landslides and then the train derailed.
Shamshernagar assistant station master Uttom Dev confirmed the matter. He said ticket fares of passengers of Dhaka-bound intercity Kalni Express train have been returned.