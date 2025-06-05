Floods feared as rain-fed rivers in Sylhet cross danger mark

Though the north eastern district of Sylhet has experienced light rainfall throughout the day, water levels in the Surma and Kushiyara rivers swelled above the danger mark, causing tension among people living along the riverbanks.

As of 9am on Thursday, the rivers were still overflowing at four key monitoring points, according to the Water Development Board (WDB) in the district.

WDB Executive Engineer Dipak Ranjan Das said that water levels in other local rivers have dropped below danger levels but the two rivers were flowing above the danger mark.

Sylhet experienced 17.5mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours till 6am on Thursday, up from 7mm in the previous period, as reported by the Meteorological Office.