BSF attempts to ‘push in’ 13, including women and children, through Jashore border

The 13 individuals are currently stranded in the no-man’s-land between Bangladesh and India. Neither country has allowed them to cross the border. As of Monday evening, they were seen remaining under the open sky in the border area.

A flag meeting at deputy commander level between the BGB and BSF was held at the Sadipur border on Monday evening following the incident.

Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Alam Khan, commanding officer of the Jashore-49 BGB Battalion, told Prothom Alo, “The BSF attempted to push at least 13 people into Bangladesh last night. We will not allow them to enter Bangladesh. We made our firm position clear during the flag meeting.”