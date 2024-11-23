Gazipur
Three IUT students die as picnic bus touches live wire
Three students from the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) have been electrocuted as their double-decker bus came in contact with a live wire en route to a picnic spot at Sreepur in Gazipur.
The incident took place at Udaykhali village of Telihati union in the upazila around 10:45 am on Saturday. The deceased are Mustakim Mahin, 22; Mozammel Hossain, 23; and Zubayer Rahman, 23.
It was learned that a total of 460 IUT students were traveling on six double-decker buses to a resort in Sreepur, to attend the university’s annual picnic. Around 1.5 kilometers away from the spot, a bus came into contact with an overhead power line while moving through a regional road at Udaykhali village.
One student died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital, and the third passed away while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Another student is receiving treatment at the hospital.
Jakiul Islam, deputy director of the hospital, said, “We have three bodies at our hospital, and one student is undergoing treatment for injuries.”
According to witnesses, the buses were moving in a queue through the regional road. The bus in the front came in contact with the power line and many students suffered electric shocks. Later, the locals rescued the injured and sent them to hospital.
Joynal Abedin Mandal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur police station, confirmed the deaths, saying three students were electrocuted when their bus contacted a live wire.