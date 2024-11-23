Three IUT students die as picnic bus touches live wire 

Three students from the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) have been electrocuted as their double-decker bus came in contact with a live wire en route to a picnic spot at Sreepur in Gazipur.

The incident took place at Udaykhali village of Telihati union in the upazila around 10:45 am on Saturday. The deceased are Mustakim Mahin, 22; Mozammel Hossain, 23; and Zubayer Rahman, 23.