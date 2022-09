Two farmers were killed after being struck by lightning in the Pithabari area of Habiganj's Baniachang upazila on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Karim, 65, and Nur Uddin, 50, both residents of Majlishpur village.

The incident occurred around 9.00am when both the men were working on a paddy field, said locals.

Both of them died on the spot, said upazila project implementation officer Moloy Kumar Das.