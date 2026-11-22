Tension runs high in Bera as BNP and activities-banned Awami League confront each other
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Bera police station in Pabna was withdrawn last night. A new OC has taken charge.
The situation in Bera municipal area of Pabna remains tense today, Sunday. In the morning, leaders and activists of the ruling BNP and the Awami League, whose activities are banned, continued to face each other in several parts of the municipality.
According to eyewitnesses, leaders and activists of the Awami League and Jubo League, have gathered in the neighbourhoods of Sambhupur and Payna. Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists have assembled in the Hatigara area.
Sambhupur, Payna and Hatigara are neighbouring areas. The presence of the two groups facing each other has created tension in the locality. Police have taken up positions between the two sides to prevent clashes and violence.
In view of the situation, most shops at Dakbangla Bazar remain closed. However, some shops have opened at Bera Market. Fear among residents has also reduced the number of people visiting the markets.
OC withdrawn at night
Following repeated clashes over the past three days between leaders and activists of the ruling BNP and Awami League, Noyan Kumar Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Bera Model Police Station, was withdrawn on Saturday night. He has been attached to the Rajshahi Reserve Range (RRF).
Inspector Golam Mostofa of Pabna Sadar Circle has taken charge as the new OC of Bera Police Station. Pabna Superintendent of Police Abu Ashraf confirmed the development.
At around 11:30 am today, Sunday, the new OC, Golam Mostofa, told Prothom Alo, “I have visited various parts of the municipality since this morning. Although people have gathered in some areas, the overall situation remains normal. I hope the situation will not deteriorate any further.”
Clashes and tension since Thursday
Police and local sources said tension and clashes between the two groups began in different neighbourhoods of Bera municipality on Thursday, 19 November. On that day, leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League and their affiliated organisations from Sambhupur and Payna gathered in front of Bera Police Station after bringing out a procession.
Clashes broke out when BNP and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activists chased them. The two groups also clashed in the Brishalikha neighbourhood on the same day.
Several houses came under attack, with incidents of vandalism and arson. One of the properties was the abandoned house of former Deputy Speaker and Awami League leader Shamsul Haque Tuku.
On Friday, BNP leaders and activists from the neighbouring Hatigara area exchanged chases with leaders and activists of the Awami League in Sambhupur and Payna. Following these incidents, tension spread across the municipality again from Saturday morning.
On Saturday morning, local Member of Parliament Selim Reza Habib, Deputy Commissioner Aminul Islam, Superintendent of Police Abu Ashraf, other administrative officials and local BNP leaders held a meeting to discuss measures to bring the situation under control.
During the meeting, local BNP leaders and activists expressed their anger, alleging that the police had failed to control the clashes.
Eyewitnesses said that, after the meeting, OC Noyan Kumar Sarkar visited Hatigara to assess the situation. Some local residents also expressed their anger over the police's role. At that point, a journalist who was recording the incident on video was harassed, and his camera was vandalised.
Soon afterwards, fresh clashes broke out between the two groups in front of Shamsul Hoque Tuku's house in Brishalikha. The violence subsequently spread to several neighbouring areas. The situation came under control towards the evening.
At least 25 people reportedly sustained injuries in Saturday's clashes. Among them was a teenager from Hatigara who suffered serious injuries.