The situation in Bera municipal area of Pabna remains tense today, Sunday. In the morning, leaders and activists of the ruling BNP and the Awami League, whose activities are banned, continued to face each other in several parts of the municipality.

According to eyewitnesses, leaders and activists of the Awami League and Jubo League, have gathered in the neighbourhoods of Sambhupur and Payna. Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists have assembled in the Hatigara area.

Sambhupur, Payna and Hatigara are neighbouring areas. The presence of the two groups facing each other has created tension in the locality. Police have taken up positions between the two sides to prevent clashes and violence.