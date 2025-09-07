Islami Oikko Andolon leader hacked dead inside home in Bhola

Mawlana Aminul Islam Haque (known as Nomani Huzur), general secretary of the Bhola district unit of Islami Oikko Andolon, was hacked to death by miscreants inside his own house.

The incident occurred in Charnoabad area of Bhola sadar upazila around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The victim, Aminul Islam, was also the vice-president of Bhola district unit of the National Imams’ Association and Sani Muhaddis (senior lecturer) at Bhola Alia Madrasah.