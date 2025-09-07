Islami Oikko Andolon leader hacked dead inside home in Bhola
Mawlana Aminul Islam Haque (known as Nomani Huzur), general secretary of the Bhola district unit of Islami Oikko Andolon, was hacked to death by miscreants inside his own house.
The incident occurred in Charnoabad area of Bhola sadar upazila around 9:30 pm on Saturday.
The victim, Aminul Islam, was also the vice-president of Bhola district unit of the National Imams’ Association and Sani Muhaddis (senior lecturer) at Bhola Alia Madrasah.
At the time of the killing, none of his family members were at home. His wife and three children had gone to her in-laws’ house in Tazumuddin upazila.
Following the murder, protest marches and rallies were held in Bhola town on Saturday night. Demonstrators demanded the arrest of those involved in the murder within 24 hours.
They also warning of tougher movements otherwise.
According to police and local sources, after returning home from the Esha prayers around 9:30 pm, Aminul Islam was attacked by assailants who had already been waiting there to ambush him.
They hacked him with sharp weapons. Aminul was then rushed to Bhola 250-bed General Hospital in critical condition, where physicians declared him dead.
Abu Shahadat Md Hachnain Parvez, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar police station, said on Saturday night, “We have launched a primary investigation. The body has been sent to the morgue of Bhola 250-bed General Hospital for post-mortem. A case is being filed into this incident.”
Meanwhile, news of the murder spread quickly, sparking grief and outrage among Islamic scholars, relatives, and villagers. From 10:30 pm to 12:00 am last night, an angry crowd marched two kilometres from the hospital premises to Bhola town.
Later, a rally was held at the K Jahan Shopping Complex square. Protesters alleged that Aminul Islam Haque was killed in a pre-planned attack and demanded the arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved within 24 hours. They threatened tougher protests if their demands were not met.
The protest rally was attended by Mobashshirul Haque Naeem, general secretary of the Sorbodolio Muslim Aikko Porishod and vice-principal of Bhola Darul Hadith Kamil Madrasa, Mawlana Bani Amin, secretary of Anjuman Mofidul Islam, Jamal Uddin, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Bhola municipal unit, and Mizanur Rahman Azadi, president of Hefazat-e-Islam’s Bhola municipal unit, among others.
The gathering concluded with prayers led by Abbas Uddin, general secretary of the Bhola district unit of the Imams’ Association, seeking forgiveness for the departed soul.