UNFPA, South Korea launch initiative to empower Rohingya youth, women

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Republic of Korea have announced a partnership to empower Rohingya youth and women in Bangladesh.

This collaboration will support safe spaces for adolescents and young people to gain vital skills and knowledge, address the risks of child marriage and gender-based violence, and enhance their sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

The Korean government committed USD $3 million to UNFPA to support adolescents, youth, and women in the Rohingya refugee camp and host communities in Bangladesh, says a media release.