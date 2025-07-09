India can't protect individual accused of crimes against humanity: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has urged India to act with conscience and moral clarity, stressing that India can no longer protect an individual who stands credibly accused of crimes against humanity.

"We now urge the Republic of India to act with conscience and moral clarity. For too long, India has refused to comply with Bangladesh’s lawful request for the extradition of (Ex-PM) Sheikh Hasina," he said.

That position, Alam said, is no longer tenable and no regional friendship, no strategic calculus; no political legacy can excuse or obscure the deliberate murder of civilians.