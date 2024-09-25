Army arrests 6 people over Lt Tanjim killing

Army personnel have arrested six people involved in the killing of Lieutenant Md Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon during a drive to prevent robbery in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar in the early hours of Tuesday.

The army men conducted a combing operation in Chakaria upazila and arrested Md Babul Prakash, 44, Md Helal Uddin, 34, Md Anwar Hakim, 28, Md Arif Ullah, 25, Md Ziabul Karim, 45, and Md Hossain, 39, over the killing, said an Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) press release on Wednesday.

Two homemade firearms, 11 round bullets of different types, a knife used in the murder, a pickup van and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.