Hardinge Bridge out of danger despite Padma river erosion: Experts

The soil accumulated under several girders due to char falling on one side of the river. Now again this part of char is disappearing into the river, it will not cause any damage to the bridge, he said.
Abdur Rahim further claimed that the erosion would not harm the bridge as its guide bank is well protected.
The engineer also said they were monitoring the situation and contacting the Water Development Board to take measures to prevent the erosion.
Executive engineer of Water Development Board Md Zahidul Islam Ripon said the bridge is unlikely to be damaged by river erosion, because the foundation of the bridge is very deep and the bridge is protected by the guide bank on both sides.
Kohinur Alam, supervising engineer of Water Development Board of Pabna said, “We visited the bridge area but there is no possibility of destruction the bridge, resulted from the erosion.”
“The erosion is far from the guide bank. So I don't think that Hardinge Bridge is in the risk. I urged all not to confuse in this regard,” she added.
Pabna deputy commissioner Biswas Russell Hossain requested people not to be panicked by ongoing erosion of the Padma river.