Thakurgaon quack arrested for derogatory remarks on PM Hasina on Facebook

A 28-year-old man in Thakurgaon has been arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), for making 'derogatory remarks' about prime minister Sheikh Hasina and followers of Awami League on Facebook.
Amanullah Aman, a quack (untrained doctor found in villages) by profession and son of Abu Taleb of Khamar Hatatpara under Amgaon union of Haripur upazila of the district, was arrested on Saturday.
According to the case statement, Aman uploaded a post on his Facebook account undermining prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her fellows on 18 July.
Enraged by the post, Mizanur Rahman, member of the advisory council of the upazila unit Awami League, filed the case under DSA.
The post was deliberately uploaded to create unrest in the country and topple the government, said the statement.
Sahidur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Haripur police station, said they arrested Aman from his house early Saturday after the case was filed on Friday evening.
Primarily, evidence of derogatory remarks against the prime minister and AL party men were found, he said.
Aman was sent to a court in Thakurgaon while shown arrested in the case, the police officer added.