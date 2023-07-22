Thakurgaon quack arrested for derogatory remarks on PM Hasina on Facebook

A 28-year-old man in Thakurgaon has been arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), for making 'derogatory remarks' about prime minister Sheikh Hasina and followers of Awami League on Facebook.

Amanullah Aman, a quack (untrained doctor found in villages) by profession and son of Abu Taleb of Khamar Hatatpara under Amgaon union of Haripur upazila of the district, was arrested on Saturday.

According to the case statement, Aman uploaded a post on his Facebook account undermining prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her fellows on 18 July.

Enraged by the post, Mizanur Rahman, member of the advisory council of the upazila unit Awami League, filed the case under DSA.