Gunmen who opened fire in public still not arrested

Police have not yet been able to arrest the gunmen who opened fire publicly in Chattogram city. Even after launching a special operation named ‘S Drive’ to arrest them, no one has been detained in six days, sparking panic among city residents. Police, however, say there is no reason to be worried.

People involved in the investigation said that police are struggling to catch the criminals due to a weakened source network at the field level and because the terrorists are ahead in terms of technology and tactics.

Former chairman of the Department of Criminology and Police Science at Chittagong University, Md Sakhawat Hossain, told Prothom Alo that to maintain law and order, along with the police stations, the special branches of the police also keep criminals under surveillance. For this, the source network must be strengthened further.

If there is any political shelter or patronage behind the terrorists, they must also be brought under the law. If a strong network can be built through technology and sources, it will be easier to identify the location of the terrorists, he added.