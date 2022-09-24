UNO smashes football trophies to pieces instead of distributing

The upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Bandarban’s Alikadam upazila, Mehruba Islam, has smashed the trophies to pieces in front of everyone instead of distributing those to the winners’ and the runners’ up team at a football tournament in district.

The incident took place on the Chaykong Model High School ground on Friday evening.

A video clip showing the UNO smashing the trophies spread on social media platform Facebook, sparking criticism over her doings.

Local public representatives said there will be demonstration on Saturday protesting the smashing of trophies and demanding the withdrawal of the UNO.