Anyone controversial or wanted in connection with a criminal case will be arrested if they attempt to enter Bangladesh by crossing the border, said Colonel Nasir Uddin, commander of the Mymensingh sector of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

He made the remarks at a press conference held at the Shaheed Mushtaq Mahmud Multipurpose Shed at the BGB sector headquarters in Mymensingh on Monday morning.

He spoke on various issues, including the prevailing border situation, security measures, and efforts to prevent smuggling and human trafficking.