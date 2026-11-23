BGB sector commander
Any controversial or wanted person attempting to enter Bangladesh through border will be arrested
Anyone controversial or wanted in connection with a criminal case will be arrested if they attempt to enter Bangladesh by crossing the border, said Colonel Nasir Uddin, commander of the Mymensingh sector of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
He made the remarks at a press conference held at the Shaheed Mushtaq Mahmud Multipurpose Shed at the BGB sector headquarters in Mymensingh on Monday morning.
He spoke on various issues, including the prevailing border situation, security measures, and efforts to prevent smuggling and human trafficking.
Speaking about the current situation along the border, Colonel Nasir Uddin said the BGB remained on the highest alert to prevent anyone from entering or leaving the country illegally.
BGB personnel were performing their duties professionally to safeguard the country's sovereignty, border security and the lives and property of its people, he added.
The BGB official further said surveillance and operations to prevent illegal activities along the border would continue.
He also said the Mymensingh sector had around 243 kilometres of border under its jurisdiction, where personnel from three battalions were on duty round the clock.
Security had been strengthened in identified high-risk and sensitive areas to prevent illegal entry, smuggling and acts of sabotage, Colonel Nasir Uddin told the media.
Highlighting the use of modern technology in border surveillance, commander of the Mymensingh sector of the BGB said more than 50 CCTV cameras, over 20 searchlights, night-vision devices and drones were currently being used for monitoring. “The installation of a further 65 CCTV cameras and 33 searchlights was under way.”
Special vehicles known as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were being deployed in remote and riverside areas. In addition to the four routine patrols conducted by each Border Outpost (BOP), special patrols were also being carried out, he added.
Responding to a question from journalists about the activities of people, who had fled to India, in the Haluaghat border area of Mymensingh and the Moheshkhali border area of Netrokona, the sector commander said the BGB had received some information in this regard. The information was being verified through intelligence surveillance and field-level operations, while coordination was also being maintained with other law enforcement agencies.
So far, no suspicious activity had been detected in those areas, he said.
However, Colonel Nasir Uddin stressed that no information was being dismissed. All information received was being cross-checked in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and the National Security Intelligence (NSI).
The press conference was informed that, between 1 January and 23 November this year, the BGB had thwarted 11 attempts to push 141 people into Bangladesh across the border in the Mymensingh sector.
During the same period, four human traffickers had been arrested and 13 Bangladeshi trafficking victims rescued, he added. “Legal proceedings against 58 human traffickers were also under way.”
Providing details of anti-narcotics operations, the BGB’s Mymensingh sector commander said 70 people involved in drug smuggling along the border had been arrested and brought under the law during the period.
Seeking the cooperation of local residents, public representatives and media professionals in maintaining border security, Colonel Nasir Uddin urged them to promptly inform the BGB if they noticed any unfamiliar or suspicious individuals moving around border areas or anyone attempting to cross the border illegally.