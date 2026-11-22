BGB DG on question about December
Security stepped up along border to prevent entry of ‘controversial’ persons
Border security has been strengthened to prevent any controversial individuals from entering Bangladesh in December, said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.
He made the remarks in response to a question from journalists after inspecting the Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost in Brahmanbaria on Sunday afternoon.
Earlier, he arrived by helicopter at the Hirapur School playground in Akhaura at around 3:30 pm.
BGB Director General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said it was the responsibility of the BGB to guard the country’s entire border. Its duties included preventing smuggling and ensuring that no one could travel illegally across the border in either direction.
“As part of that responsibility, border security has been strengthened, particularly during this month of December, to prevent any illegal individuals or controversial figures from entering Bangladesh, while also preventing anyone from leaving the country illegally. We also want to prevent push-ins, drug smuggling, and the entry of weapons and explosives,” he said.
Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said, “That is why I am inspecting the border areas of Feni, Cumilla and Akhaura today. We have strengthened our security arrangements to ensure that these objectives are met. We must implement the government’s directives and fulfil the expectations of the country and its people. I have come here today to inspect the situation on the ground and ensure that border security is maintained to the fullest extent possible.”
Seeking cooperation from local residents, the BGB chief said, “Those of you who live in the area often have access to a great deal of information. If you learn of anyone planning to enter or leave the country, please inform us. If you share such information with the BGB, we will take appropriate measures to prevent it, Insha’Allah.”
BGB Regional Commander Brigadier General Saiful Islam, Sarail Sector Commander Colonel Rakib Hasan, 25 BGB Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Jabbar Ahmed and other relevant officials were present during the visit.