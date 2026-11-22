Earlier, he arrived by helicopter at the Hirapur School playground in Akhaura at around 3:30 pm.

BGB Director General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said it was the responsibility of the BGB to guard the country’s entire border. Its duties included preventing smuggling and ensuring that no one could travel illegally across the border in either direction.

“As part of that responsibility, border security has been strengthened, particularly during this month of December, to prevent any illegal individuals or controversial figures from entering Bangladesh, while also preventing anyone from leaving the country illegally. We also want to prevent push-ins, drug smuggling, and the entry of weapons and explosives,” he said.