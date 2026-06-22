BCL activist dies in DB custody, 30-min highway blockade demanding punishment for the culprits

The events transpired today, Monday, between 10:45 am and 3:15 pm adjacent to the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Peyajbazar, the Madhukhali Central Eidgah Maidan, and the Pashchim Gondardia neighbourhood within the Madhukhali Pourashava of Faridpur.

At around 10:45 am, an ambulance brought the body of the deceased BCL activist, Mirza Ishtiaq Ahmed alias Pranto, 27, from the mortuary of the Faridpur Diabetic Hospital to his residence in the Pashchim Gondardia neighbourhood, adjacent to Peyajbazar in Madhukhali. At one stage, aggrieved locals blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the Peyajbazar area.

According to witnesses, a significant number of women were among the protesters. During the blockade, people sat and lay down on the highway. Although the police initially attempted to intervene, they were unable to advance in the face of public resistance. As the highway remained blocked from 11:00 am to 11:40 am, hundreds of long-route vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road, causing immense suffering to the passengers.

Considering the passengers' plight, the protesters withdrew from the highway at around 11:40 am following requests from the family members of the deceased Mirza Ishtiaq Ahmed, after which traffic flow returned to normal.