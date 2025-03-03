Land owner holds briefing for Anti-discrimination leader facing extortion allegations

Certain Azharul Islam Bhuyian held a press conference for Nahid Hasan Khandakar, the spokesperson for the Rangpur city of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, who faced allegations of extortion.

At the press conference, Azharul Islam claimed to have been the real owner of the land that attracted attention because of the illegal extraction of sand under the guise of developing an eco-park on it.

He said he went to the Anti-discrimination leaders as his land was grabbed, as well as the allegation of extortion is propaganda, rather these leaders left the place ignoring of the temptation of the money.

Azharul Islam held the press conference at a community centre in Ranpur city on Sunday afternoon where he read out a written statement, as well responded to queries from journalists.