Land owner holds briefing for Anti-discrimination leader facing extortion allegations
Certain Azharul Islam Bhuyian held a press conference for Nahid Hasan Khandakar, the spokesperson for the Rangpur city of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, who faced allegations of extortion.
At the press conference, Azharul Islam claimed to have been the real owner of the land that attracted attention because of the illegal extraction of sand under the guise of developing an eco-park on it.
He said he went to the Anti-discrimination leaders as his land was grabbed, as well as the allegation of extortion is propaganda, rather these leaders left the place ignoring of the temptation of the money.
Azharul Islam held the press conference at a community centre in Ranpur city on Sunday afternoon where he read out a written statement, as well responded to queries from journalists.
In a conversation that started making rounds on social media platform on Saturday morning, an individual is heard demanding extortion money. Allegations of extortion have then been raised against Nahid Hasan Khandakar, the spokesperson for the Rangpur city of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. In response, the organisation has issued him a show cause notice. However, Nahid Hasan has denied all allegations, claiming them to be false.
At the press conference, Azharul Islam, who lives in the city’s Keranipara area, said he owns a 4.56 acre of land in Purba Khalya mouza of Gangachara. His brothers Atiqul Islam and Monzurul Islam grabbed the land in 2019 using a fake writ. He then collected the fake deed and filed a case; the court sent to the case to the CID to verify the matter.
The CID investigation later found the fraudulence to be true. But his brothers have been continuing to extract sand from the land using political and administrative influence. He also complained to the administration several times, and his brothers were also slapped with fins several times, but he could not recover the land and illegal sand extraction did not stop either.
Azharul Islam claimed he went to the Anti-discrimination Student Movement leaders in Ranagpur to stop the illegal sand extraction. The Anti-discrimination leaders then came to the spot to verify the matter.
Azharul Islam remarked Atiqul Islam through his goons offered various unethical temptations of the money to the Anti-discrimination leaders, but the Anti-discrimination leaders left there ignoring it. Videos of the conversation were recorded secretly at that time, and those were later edited and published in social media with the claim on extortion demand.
Prothom Alo spoke to Azharul Islam after the press conference. Asked about which Anti-discrimination leaders he spoke to so far, he could not name anyone. He also claimed none influenced him to hold the press conference.
Aqitul Islam, younger brother of Azharul Islam, however, claimed the allegation is false. Mentioning that they did not want to make it public since these are family issues, Azharul Islam told Prothom Alo that Nahid Hasan went there to demand extortion and he spoke to the superintendent of police about it and would take legal action soon.
According to several leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Rangpur and multiple local sources, the conversation in the video took place a week ago. The incident occurred in the Hazirhat area of Rangpur city, revolving around the illegal extraction of sand under the guise of developing an eco-park.
Acknowledging the conversation, Belal Hossain, the director of the eco-park stated, “Nahid was demanding one lakh taka from me. He intimidated me with threats involving the deputy commissioner and others. They recorded the video themselves and sent it to the superintendent of police. However, they did not release it on Facebook.”
Denying the allegations, Nahid Hasan Khandakar responded, “Six to seven days ago, I went there after receiving reports of illegal sand extraction. However, I did not take a single taka from anyone. They will not be able to provide any evidence. This is entirely a plot set by Jubo league. It is a deliberate attempt to frame me and to discredit the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.”
Emphasising that the Anti-discrimination Student Movement is not involved in any form of illegal activity, the organisation has issued a show cause notice to Nahid. In a letter signed by Ali Milon, the chief organiser of the Rangpur city of the movement, it was stated that it has been asked to explain within three days why action will not be taken against him due to his alleged involvement in the incident.