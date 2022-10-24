Local News

Woman killed by tree branch in storm at Narail

Correspondent
Lohagara, Narail
A woman died when a branch of the mahogany tree fell and hit her head in stormy wind at Lohagara in Narail. The incident took place on Monday afternoon at the upazila parishad premises.

The deceased was identified as Morzina Begum, 40, a resident of Arjanbahar village of Bagerhat sadar upazila. She has an 11-year-old son.  

According to the locals and police, Morzina lived in a rented house at Rajpur village of Lohagara municipal area with her child. She worked at different houses as domestic help to make a living.

The woman was crossing upazila parishad premises around noon when a branch of the mahogany tree fell on her head, leaving her injured critically. Locals took her to the hospital, but the physicians there pronounced her dead, they added.

Upazila health complex emergency unit physician Nadira Bhiyan told Prothom Alo the woman had died before she was taken to the hospital. She sustained an injury on her head.  

Loharagara police station officer in charge Md Nasir Uddin said the relatives of the deceased were informed. The body will be handed over to them.

