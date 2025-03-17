Viral video
Will spend bundles of money and free my husband: ‘Top terror’ Sazzad’s wife
A video clip went viral on social media platform, Facebook, containing reactions of Tamanna Sharmin, wife of ‘top terror’ Sazzad Hossain, who is from Chattogram and was arrested in Dhaka.
In the video, Tamanna Sharmin was heard saying, “We have lots of money. We will spend bundles of money and free my husband. Those who did it will not be spared.”
She also said they would free Sazzad, an accused in 17 cases, by securing bail within 10 to 12 days.
“MY husband was arrested on Saturday night, but there is nothing to worry about. Since he faces lawsuits, he will surely be arrested. My sympathy to those who are thinking that he will not be freed from jail,” she was heard saying in the viral video.
Tamanna Sharmin then was heard threatening some people saying, “We had gone into hiding for a long time. Now time starts for you to go into hiding. The game will start now.”
Forces from Dhaka’s Tejgaon police station arrested Sazzad Hossain around 10:00 pm on Saturday while he was roaming around at a mall.
Previously, Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Hasib Aziz declared a bounty on his arrest a day after Sazzad Hossain threatened Bayezid Bostami police station office-in-charge (OC) Arifur Rahman on Facebook Live.
CMP additional deputy commissioner (north) Mohammad Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo on Sunday that police produced Sazzad Hosssain before the court in a case filed with the Chandgaon police station.
The court granted a seven-day remand to him for interrogation. More remand pleas would be filed gradually, he added
On 17 July last year, police from the city’s Chandgaon police station arrested him with firearms. But he secured bail and came out the following month.
The police attempted to arrest him again on 4 December last year, but he opened fire at the policemen and managed to flee.